Chickpeas + artichokes: 5 recipes you'll love
What's the story
Combining chickpeas and artichokes can take your Mediterranean meals to the next level. The two ingredients are not just healthy but also versatile, and can be used in a number of dishes. Chickpeas are rich in protein and fiber, while artichokes are loaded with antioxidants. Together, they make a perfect combination that can be used in salads, stews, and dips. Here are five ways to use them in your cooking.
Fresh mix
Chickpea and artichoke salad
A chickpea and artichoke salad makes for a refreshing side dish or a light main course.
Just toss canned chickpeas with marinated artichoke hearts, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and parsley.
Dress the salad with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for added flavor.
This salad is not just easy to prepare, but also a great source of nutrients.
Warm comfort
Hearty chickpea artichoke stew
A hearty stew of chickpeas and artichokes is perfect for cooler days.
Start by sauteing garlic and onions in olive oil till soft. Add diced tomatoes, vegetable broth, chickpeas, and quartered artichokes.
Season with thyme, rosemary, salt, and pepper. Let it simmer till the flavors meld together.
This stew is filling and nutritious.
Savory spread
Creamy chickpea artichoke dip
A creamy dip of chickpeas and artichokes makes for an ideal appetizer or snack option.
Blend cooked chickpeas with canned artichokes until smooth. Add some lemon juice, garlic powder, salt, and pepper for flavoring.
Serve the dip chilled with pita bread or vegetable sticks for dipping. This savory spread is sure to please any crowd.
Crispy bites
Roasted chickpeas with artichoke hearts
Roasting chickpeas with artichoke hearts gives a crunchy texture to your meal.
Toss canned chickpeas and quartered artichokes in olive oil, paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.
Spread them evenly on a baking sheet and roast at 200 degrees Celsius until golden brown.
This dish can be served as an appetizer or a side.
Flavorful filling
Stuffed bell peppers with chickpeas & artichokes
Stuffed bell peppers filled with a mixture of cooked rice or quinoa, mashed chickpeas, and chopped artichokes make a nutritious meal option.
Mix these ingredients together with diced tomatoes, herbs like basil or oregano, and spices like cumin or coriander.
Stuff the mixture into halved bell peppers, then bake until tender.
This dish is a delicious way to enjoy these two ingredients.