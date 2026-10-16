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How cloves may help support respiratory wellness
Cloves are believed to support lung function by promoting better airflow

How cloves may help support respiratory wellness

By Simran Jeet
Oct 16, 2026
02:29 pm
What's the story

Often overlooked, cloves are a staple in many kitchens across the world. But, apart from their culinary uses, cloves also offer a range of health benefits, particularly for respiratory wellness. These small flower buds are packed with compounds that can help support the respiratory system. From easing congestion to reducing inflammation, cloves can be a natural ally for those looking to improve their respiratory health.

Nasal relief

Eases nasal congestion

Clove oil has eugenol, which is known for its decongestant properties.

When inhaled or applied topically, diluted with a carrier oil, it can help clear nasal passages by reducing swelling and inflammation.

This makes breathing easier during colds or allergies.

Throat comfort

Reduces throat irritation

The anti-inflammatory properties of cloves can soothe an irritated throat.

Drinking clove tea or gargling with clove-infused water may provide relief from soreness and discomfort caused by colds or dry air.

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Lung health

Supports lung function

Cloves are believed to support lung function by promoting better airflow and reducing oxidative stress on the lungs.

The antioxidants in cloves help protect lung tissue from damage caused by free radicals, potentially improving overall respiratory health.

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Cough relief

Alleviates cough symptoms

Clove's expectorant properties help loosen mucus and phlegm, making it easier to expel during a cough.

This can provide relief from persistent coughs associated with colds or bronchitis.

Adding cloves to herbal teas or syrups may help alleviate coughing symptoms effectively.

Immune boost

Enhances immune response

Rich in antioxidants and essential nutrients, cloves can enhance the immune system's ability to fight infections that affect the respiratory tract.

Regular consumption of cloves as part of a balanced diet may help strengthen the body's natural defenses against respiratory illnesses.

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