How cloves may help support respiratory wellness
What's the story
Often overlooked, cloves are a staple in many kitchens across the world. But, apart from their culinary uses, cloves also offer a range of health benefits, particularly for respiratory wellness. These small flower buds are packed with compounds that can help support the respiratory system. From easing congestion to reducing inflammation, cloves can be a natural ally for those looking to improve their respiratory health.
Nasal relief
Eases nasal congestion
Clove oil has eugenol, which is known for its decongestant properties.
When inhaled or applied topically, diluted with a carrier oil, it can help clear nasal passages by reducing swelling and inflammation.
This makes breathing easier during colds or allergies.
Throat comfort
Reduces throat irritation
The anti-inflammatory properties of cloves can soothe an irritated throat.
Drinking clove tea or gargling with clove-infused water may provide relief from soreness and discomfort caused by colds or dry air.
Lung health
Supports lung function
Cloves are believed to support lung function by promoting better airflow and reducing oxidative stress on the lungs.
The antioxidants in cloves help protect lung tissue from damage caused by free radicals, potentially improving overall respiratory health.
Cough relief
Alleviates cough symptoms
Clove's expectorant properties help loosen mucus and phlegm, making it easier to expel during a cough.
This can provide relief from persistent coughs associated with colds or bronchitis.
Adding cloves to herbal teas or syrups may help alleviate coughing symptoms effectively.
Immune boost
Enhances immune response
Rich in antioxidants and essential nutrients, cloves can enhance the immune system's ability to fight infections that affect the respiratory tract.
Regular consumption of cloves as part of a balanced diet may help strengthen the body's natural defenses against respiratory illnesses.