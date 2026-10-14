These African dishes are all about cloves
What's the story
African cuisine is famous for its rich flavors and diverse ingredients, and cloves are an essential part of many traditional dishes. The aromatic spice adds warmth and depth to the food, making it a staple in several African kitchens. Here are five vegetarian African dishes that use cloves, showcasing the continent's culinary diversity and the unique taste of this spice.
Dish 1
Spiced vegetable stew
Spiced vegetable stew is a hearty dish that highlights the use of cloves in its preparation.
The stew usually has root vegetables such as carrots, potatoes, and sweet potatoes, cooked slowly with onions, garlic, and tomatoes.
Cloves are added to the mix to enhance the flavor profile of the stew.
The result is a comforting dish that can be enjoyed with rice or bread.
Dish 2
Jollof rice with cloves
Jollof rice is a popular West African dish famous for its vibrant color and rich taste.
While tomatoes are the main ingredient, cloves are also added to give it an aromatic touch.
The rice is cooked with spices like thyme, bay leaves, and cloves to create a delicious meal that goes perfectly with plantains or a simple salad.
Dish 3
Moroccan vegetable tagine
Moroccan vegetable tagine is a slow-cooked stew made in a tagine pot, which helps retain moisture and infuse flavors deeply into the ingredients.
This dish usually has a mix of vegetables like zucchini, bell peppers, and chickpeas, cooked with spices such as cumin, coriander, and cloves.
The result is an aromatic meal that goes well with couscous or flatbread.
Dish 4
Ethiopian lentil stew (misir wot)
Ethiopian lentil stew, popularly known as misir wot, is a spicy dish made with red lentils simmered in berbere spice mix, which has cloves, among other spices.
The stew has a rich flavor due to the long cooking time, which allows the spices to meld together beautifully.
It is usually served on injera bread, which acts as both plateware and utensil.
Dish 5
Ugandan matoke with spices
Matoke is a staple food in Uganda, where green bananas are steamed until tender, then mashed or left whole, depending on preference.
It is often seasoned with spices, including turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, and cloves, to add complexity to the otherwise mild flavor of the bananas.
This dish pairs well with beans, lentils, or any other protein source, making it a versatile option for vegetarians and vegans alike.