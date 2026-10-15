Convertible notes: What Indian startups need to know
What's the story
Convertible notes have become a popular instrument for startups in India to raise early-stage funding. These debt instruments convert into equity at a later date, usually during the next financing round. They provide a flexible solution for both investors and startups, reducing the immediate need to value the company. Here's a look at how convertible notes work, their benefits, and challenges, and why they are favored in India's startup ecosystem.
#1
Understanding convertible notes
Convertible notes are essentially loans that convert into equity at a later stage.
They are issued by startups to raise funds without having to determine a valuation immediately.
The investor lends money with the expectation that it will convert into shares in the future when the company raises its next round of funding.
This simplifies the process and reduces legal costs compared to traditional equity financing.
#2
Benefits for startups
For startups, convertible notes offer several advantages.
They allow companies to delay valuation until they have more traction or revenue, which can lead to a higher valuation later on.
The process is quicker and less expensive than traditional equity rounds, making it easier for early-stage companies to secure funding quickly.
Additionally, convertible notes often come with lower legal fees and administrative burdens.
#3
Investor incentives
Investors are also attracted to convertible notes because of their potential upside.
They usually come with discounts or caps on future equity prices, as incentives for taking early-stage risk.
This means if the startup succeeds, investors can acquire shares at a reduced price compared to later investors.
The risk is mitigated since it is treated as debt until conversion.
Tip 1
Challenges and considerations
While convertible notes have their advantages, they also come with certain challenges.
One key concern is that if not managed well, they can lead to significant dilution when converted into equity.
Startups must also ensure they have clear terms around interest rates, and maturity dates to avoid future disputes with investors.
Proper legal guidance is essential to navigate these complexities effectively.