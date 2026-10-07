5 delicious olive recipes for your next dinner
What's the story
Olives are a versatile ingredient that can elevate any dish with their unique flavor. They are not just a great source of healthy fats, but also add a Mediterranean touch to your meals. From appetizers to desserts, olives can be a part of any course. Here are five innovative olive recipes that will make your dinner memorable and impress your guests with their creativity and taste.
Dish 1
Olive tapenade on crostini
Olive tapenade on crostini is a classic appetizer that marries the rich taste of olives with the crispness of toasted bread.
For this dish, blend pitted olives with capers, garlic, and olive oil until smooth.
Spread the mixture on slices of toasted baguette for a delightful start to your meal.
This dish is not just easy to make but also offers a burst of flavor in every bite.
Dish 2
Mediterranean pasta salad
A Mediterranean pasta salad with olives makes for a refreshing side or main course.
Cook pasta until al dente, and toss it with cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, feta cheese, and Kalamata olives.
Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice for added zest.
This colorful salad is perfect for warm weather dining, and it can be prepared in advance for convenience.
Dish 3
Stuffed bell peppers with olives
Stuffed bell peppers with olives make for a hearty main course option.
Hollow out bell peppers and fill them with a mixture of cooked rice or quinoa, black olives, diced tomatoes, onions, and spices like cumin or paprika.
Bake until the peppers are tender, but still hold their shape.
This dish combines textures and flavors beautifully while providing a nutritious meal.
Dish 4
Olive oil cake with citrus glaze
An olive oil cake with citrus glaze makes for an unexpected dessert option that highlights the subtle flavor of olives in sweet form.
Mix flour, sugar, baking powder, lemon zest, orange zest, vanilla extract, and extra virgin olive oil into a batter before baking it in the oven until golden brown.
Once cooled, drizzle it with a citrus glaze made from lemon juice mixed with powdered sugar for sweetness.
Dish 5
Roasted vegetable medley with olives
Roasted vegetable medley with olives serves as an excellent side dish or vegetarian main course choice.
Roast seasonal vegetables like zucchini, bell peppers, carrots, and potatoes, along with green or black olives tossed in olive oil seasoned with herbs such as thyme or rosemary.
This brings out natural sweetness while adding depth through savory notes from the olives themselves.