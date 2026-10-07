5 delicious olive recipes for your next dinner

Olive tapenade on crostini is a classic appetizer that marries the rich taste of olives with the crispness of toasted bread.

For this dish, blend pitted olives with capers, garlic, and olive oil until smooth.

Spread the mixture on slices of toasted baguette for a delightful start to your meal.

This dish is not just easy to make but also offers a burst of flavor in every bite.