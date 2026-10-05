Got leftover corn husks? Try these tasty ideas
What's the story
Corn husk, the leafy part of corn, is often ignored in the kitchen. However, it can be a versatile ingredient to create unique and flavorful dishes. Using corn husk in cooking not only adds a distinct flavor but also helps in eco-friendly cooking by making use of what would otherwise be waste. Here are five innovative ways to use corn husk in your cooking routine.
Tip 1
Infusing broths and soups
Adding corn husks to broths and soups can elevate their taste profile with a hint of sweetness.
Simply add a few pieces of dried corn husk while simmering your broth or soup base.
The husks will release their essence over time, enriching the overall flavor without overpowering other ingredients.
Tip 2
Creating herbal teas
Dried corn husk tea is an innovative way to enjoy its health benefits.
Simply steep dried corn husks in hot water for about five minutes, and you have a light tea that can be enjoyed hot or cold.
It makes for a refreshing drink with mild flavors.
Tip 3
Steaming with corn husks
Steaming food with corn husks lends a subtle sweetness and earthy aroma.
Just soak the husks in water for 30 minutes, and wrap around vegetables before placing them in a steamer.
The steam permeates the food with a delicate flavor while keeping it moist and tender.
Tip 4
Making natural food wrappers
Corn husks also make for great natural food wrappers. They are especially great for wrapping tamales or other dough-based foods.
Soak the husks to make them pliable, and use them to encase your favorite fillings.
This method not only adds flavor but also makes for an authentic presentation.
Tip 5
Enhancing grilled dishes
Grilling with corn husks adds an interesting twist to traditional barbecue flavors.
Soak the husks and use them as a bed on the grill for vegetables or tofu, letting them cook slowly under the protective layer of leaves.
This method keeps moisture locked in while imparting subtle notes from the corn itself.