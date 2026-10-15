5 game-changing benefits of crab walk workouts
What's the story
Crab walking is a functional movement that mimics the way crabs move and is gaining popularity as a workout. This exercise involves moving on all fours, facing upwards, and engages multiple muscle groups. It can be a great addition to your fitness routine, offering several benefits beyond just improving strength. Here are five surprising benefits of crab walking workouts that might encourage you to try this unique exercise.
Core strength
Enhances core stability
Crab walking is great for your core as it requires you to balance and stabilize your torso while moving.
This engagement of core muscles helps improve overall stability and posture.
With regular practice, you may notice better control over your body's movements and reduced risk of injuries related to poor balance.
Coordination boost
Improves coordination
The crab walk also requires coordination between different muscle groups, which improves neuromuscular connections.
As you move in this exercise, your brain learns to communicate better with your muscles, resulting in improved coordination over time.
This benefit can translate into better performance in other physical activities, sports, and exercises.
Flexibility gain
Increases flexibility
Crab walking also promotes flexibility by stretching various muscle groups at the same time.
The movement involves a full range of motion that helps loosen tight muscles and joints.
With regular practice, you may find an increase in your overall flexibility, making it easier to perform everyday tasks, as well as other exercises.
Cardio benefit
Boosts cardiovascular health
Though crab walking is primarily a strength-building exercise, it also offers cardiovascular benefits when performed at a brisk pace or for extended periods.
The continuous movement elevates heart rate, contributing to improved cardiovascular health over time.
Adding crab walks to your routine can help enhance endurance levels, along with muscular strength.
Weight control
Supports weight management
Adding crab walks to your workout routine can support weight management. They help burn calories while building muscle mass.
This dual action helps boost metabolism rates even after the workout session ends (known as the afterburn effect).
Consistent practice may aid in achieving or maintaining a healthy weight naturally without solely relying on restrictive diets, intense cardio sessions, or both.