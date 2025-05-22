How to use local textiles in your home decor
What's the story
From vibrant colors to intricate patterns, and cultural significance, African decor knows no bounds.
Using local textiles, you can create a budget-friendly African-inspired space that reflects the rich continent's heritage.
Not only are these textiles affordable, but they also provide a unique way to bring warmth and character to your home.
Here are some practical tips on incorporating these textiles into your decor without breaking the bank.
Wall art
Use kente cloth for wall art
Originating from Ghana, kente cloth is known for its bright colors and geometric patterns.
As wall art, framed or as a tapestry, it adds color and cultural depth instantly.
Available in small, reasonably priced pieces, it's the most economical way to bring authentic African flair to your decor.
Upholstery
Incorporate mud cloth in upholstery
Another popular textile that can be used in home decor is the mud cloth, or bogolanfini, from Mali.
Its earthy tones and unique designs make it perfect for upholstery projects like covering cushions or chairs.
Mud cloth is durable and versatile, letting you refresh old furniture without spending much.
This textile's natural hues blend well with different color schemes, while adding texture and interest.
Table decor
Create table runners with Ankara fabric
Ankara fabric is also used all over Africa because of its bold prints and affordability.
It makes for excellent table runners that can transform your dining spaces without any effort.
Just cut the fabric to size and hem the edges for a polished look.
Ankara's vibrant patterns will add life to your dining area while being easy on your wallet compared to traditional table linens.
Curtains
Design curtains using Shweshwe material
South Africa's shweshwe material provides unique prints ideal for sewing captivating curtains.
Shweshwe is durable and stiff when new, but softens over time. It also retains its bright colors after washing.
By opting for this fabric for curtains, you bring in both privacy and style to any room. This option also doesn't come at the high price tag of custom drapery solutions.