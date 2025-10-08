Make dog toys at home; we tell you how

Creating dog toys from household items is an economical and eco-friendly way to keep your pet entertained. Not only does this save money, but it also reduces waste by repurposing items that would otherwise be discarded. With a little creativity, you can transform everyday objects into engaging toys for your dog. Here are some practical tips and ideas to help you craft durable and safe toys using materials commonly found at home.

Tip 1 Old T-shirts into tug toys Old T-shirts can be repurposed into fun tug toys for your dog. Simply cut the shirt into strips and braid them together to form a sturdy rope toy. This is especially useful for small to medium-sized dogs who enjoy pulling and tugging games. The soft fabric is gentle on their teeth, while providing enough durability for playtime.

Tip 2 Tennis balls with treats inside If you have some old tennis balls lying around, you can make them more interesting for your dog by stuffing them with treats. Cut a small slit in the ball and fill it with your dog's favorite treats or kibble. This will keep them busy as they work to get the treats out, providing mental stimulation and exercise at the same time.

Tip 3 Socks turned squeaky toys An old pair of socks can be turned into squeaky toys by placing a small squeaker or crumpled paper inside one sock and tying it off with another sock or string. Dogs love squeaky sounds, and this simple toy will keep them entertained for hours. Just make sure that the materials used are safe and non-toxic.

Tip 4 Plastic bottles as chew toys Empty plastic bottles make great chew toys when used safely. Remove the label and cap, then give the bottle a good rinse before handing it over to your dog. The crunching sound will attract their attention, making it an enjoyable chewing experience. However, supervise your dog while playing with this toy to prevent any accidental swallowing of small pieces.