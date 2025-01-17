Here's how parsley root can transform your dishes
What's the story
Parsley root is a hidden gem! Most of us only know parsley for its leaves, but the root is a delicious vegetable in its own right.
It looks like a parsnip, but tastes like a cross between celery and parsley.
Forget boring garnishes - this root shines in soups, stews, and more with its unique flavor.
Discover five ways to cook with parsley root.
Soup base
A twist on traditional soups
Using parsley root as a base for soups adds a whole new layer of flavor you might not expect.
Just dice up that parsley root and sweat it out with some onions and garlic before you add your broth and whatever else you're working with.
This trick shines in creamy soups or broths where you want a bit of earthiness and a hint of bitterness.
Mash mix-in
Elevate your mashed potatoes
For those who love mashed potatoes but desire a new spin, adding boiled parsley root to the potatoes before mashing creates a delicious flavor upgrade.
A ratio of three parts potato to one part parsley root maintains the familiar texture while adding a layer of flavor that pairs perfectly with butter and cream.
Oven magic
Roasted to perfection
Roasting vegetables brings out their natural sweetness, and parsley root shines with this preparation.
* Simply slice the roots into batons or cubes, toss with olive oil, salt, pepper, and your favorite herbs.
* Roast at 400 degrees Fahrenheit until tender.
You'll be rewarded with a caramelized exterior and a soft interior - perfect as a side dish or a delicious snack on its own.
Salad days
Refreshing parsley root salads
For a delicious twist on salads, try thinly sliced raw parsley root mixed with your favorite greens.
Its crunchy texture provides a pleasing contrast to softer leaves like spinach or arugula.
Keep it simple to let the parsley root shine - dress the salad lightly with lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
This combo guarantees a tasty and refreshing salad that's anything but boring!
Snack time
Homemade vegetable chips
For a unique and healthy snack, turn parsley roots into delicious homemade chips.
Simply thinly slice the roots with a mandoline slicer, then fry in hot oil until golden and crispy.
Season with sea salt immediately after frying.
Enjoy these crispy delights on their own or as part of an appetizer platter.