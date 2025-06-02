Turmeric beyond cooking: Surprising ways to use it
What's the story
You think turmeric, the bright yellow spice, is only used for cooking? Well, you're wrong.
It has also been used for skincare and art projects, utilizing its natural properties.
This multi-purpose ingredient can surprise you with its applications beyond the kitchen.
Check out innovative ideas to use turmeric creatively.
Fabric dyeing
Natural dye for fabrics
Turmeric's bright color makes it the perfect natural dye for fabrics.
By boiling turmeric with water and adding a bit of vinegar or salt as a fixative, you could prepare a beautiful yellow dye.
This method is eco-friendly and ideal for those looking to add a splash of color to their textiles without synthetic dyes.
Beauty boost
Skincare enhancer
Turmeric has long been a part of skincare routines for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.
It can be mixed with yogurt or honey to make face packs that help brighten skin and lighten acne scars.
Always do a patch test before applying any new product on your skin to rule out any adverse reactions.
Soap making
Homemade soap ingredient
Going one step further, you can also add turmeric to homemade soap. Apart from adding color, turmeric can also add properties to the soap.
The antibacterial properties of turmeric make it an ideal candidate for soaps that are meant to cleanse the skin properly while giving it mild exfoliation.
Plus, this spice can also add a warm hue to the bar, making it pretty.
Artistic use
Art supplies alternative
For artists looking for natural alternatives, turmeric can also serve as a pigment in paints or pastels.
By mixing it with different binders like gum arabic or oil, you can create different textures and finishes, ideal for a variety of artistic expressions.
Its vibrant color adds depth and warmth to your artworks without the use of chemical-based pigments.
Oral care
Teeth whitening aid
Though unusual, turmeric is occasionally used as an ingredient in DIY teeth whitening pastes owing to its abrasive nature.
This helps get rid of surface stains from teeth when used lightly.
It must be in addition to regular oral hygiene practices, like brushing with fluoride toothpaste twice daily.