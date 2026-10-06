5 braids that keep your curls intact
What's the story
Braiding is an age-old technique to maintain and enhance curls, especially for those with textured hair. It not only keeps curls intact but also adds a unique style to your look. By choosing the right braid, you can define your curls and keep them healthy. Here are five braids that can help you manage and showcase your curls beautifully.
Tip 1
Classic three-strand braid
The classic three-strand braid is the simplest, yet effective, way to keep curls in place.
It works by dividing hair into three sections and weaving them over each other.
This technique is easy to master and can be done on damp or dry hair.
For curly hair, this braid helps reduce frizz while maintaining curl definition without much effort.
Tip 2
French braid for volume
A French braid starts at the top of the head and incorporates more hair as you go down.
This one is perfect for adding volume to curly hair while keeping it neat.
By starting at the scalp, this braid distributes weight evenly, preventing curls from getting flat or losing their shape throughout the day.
Tip 3
Fishtail braid elegance
The fishtail braid gives an elegant look while keeping curls intact.
It requires dividing hair into two sections and alternately crossing small pieces from each section over one another.
Although it looks intricate, it's easy to do with practice.
This braid gives a tighter hold on curls, making it perfect for special occasions, or when you want your hairstyle to last longer.
Tip 4
Rope braid simplicity
The rope braid is a two-strand twist that gives a simple, yet effective, way to manage curly hair.
By twisting two sections of hair around each other, this technique gives a tighter hold than traditional braids.
It's perfect for those who want a quick style without compromising on curl definition.
Tip 5
Dutch braid for definition
The Dutch braid is similar to the French braid but with an inverted technique, where strands are added underneath instead of over the top.
This creates more volume at the roots and better definition for natural curls.
The Dutch braid stays intact longer than other styles because of its unique structure, making it ideal for textured hair types.