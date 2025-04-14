Cycling Tasmania's East Coast: Top trails to explore
What's the story
Cycling along Tasmania's East Coast is an experience like no other. The route is famous for its breathtaking coastal views, beautiful towns, and rich wildlife.
Be it an expert cyclist or just a casual rider, the journey will be unlike anything you've seen.
East Coast isn't just about cycling, it's about soaking up the calm and discovering hidden gems along the way.
Freycinet
Explore Freycinet National Park
Freycinet National Park is definitely one of the highlights on this route.
Famous for its pink granite peaks and secluded bays, it gives cyclists an opportunity to explore pristine beaches and lush forests.
The park houses Wineglass Bay, which is often featured on lists of world's most beautiful beaches.
Cycling through this region also gives you an opportunity to spot native wildlife such as wallabies and various bird species.
Bicheno
Discover Bicheno's coastal charm
Bicheno, a quaint coastal town, makes for an ideal stopover for cyclists riding through Tasmania's East Coast.
Famous for its friendly vibe and scenic coastline, Bicheno features attractions such as the Blowhole and Diamond Island Nature Reserve.
Cyclists will love riding leisurely along the coast as they enjoy views of rocky outcrops and clear waters.
Swansea
Visit historic Swansea
Swansea is one of Tasmania's oldest towns and gives a good look into the region's colonial past.
As you cycle through this historic town, you will see well-preserved buildings dating back to the 1800s.
The town also has beautiful beaches where cyclists can take breaks to sit by the sea or explore local cafes serving fresh produce from nearby farms.
St Helens
Experience St Helens' natural beauty
St. Helens marks another important spot on your cycling journey through Tasmania's East Coast.
As a gateway to the Bay of Fires Conservation Area, it has gorgeous white sand beaches with crystal-clear waters ideal for a swim or snorkel after your ride.
The town itself has colorful markets where you can taste local delicacies or pick up handmade crafts as souvenirs.
Tips
Plan your route wisely
When planning your cycling trip along Tasmania's East Coast, do note the fluctuating weather conditions.
Pack essentials such as water bottles for stretches without facilities.
Ensure your bike is in good condition. Familiarize yourself with local traffic rules.
Allow extra time to thoroughly explore each destination without rushing between locations.