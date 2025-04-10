Old plates, new style: Turn vintage dinnerware into wall art
What's the story
Decorating with vintage plates as wall art is a unique way to bring character and charm to any space.
Rich in history and design, the plates can turn a plain wall into an eye-catching display.
Be it a collection you inherited or some found at a local market, using vintage plates creatively can enhance your home decor without expensive artwork.
Here's how to use vintage plates as wall art.
Selection
Choose the right plates
When picking vintage plates for wall art, keep their color, pattern, and size in mind.
Choose plates that go well with your existing decor or create a bold contrast.
Mixing styles can make them visually interesting, but make sure there's a touch of cohesion amongst them.
Seek unique designs that mirror your taste or tell an interesting story.
Arrangement
Plan your layout
Before hanging the plates, plan the layout on the floor first.
This way, you can experiment with different arrangements without committing to nail holes in the wall.
Consider symmetrical patterns for a formal look or asymmetrical layouts for something more casual and dynamic.
Use painter's tape to mark positions on the wall before hanging.
Installation
Securely hang plates
To hang vintage plates safely, use plate hangers made for this purpose. These hangers grip the plate edges without causing any damage.
Alternatively, you can use adhesive disc hangers for an invisible option, but make sure they are strong enough to hold heavier pieces.
Always check weight limits and follow the installation instructions carefully.
Integration
Incorporate other elements
Integrating other decorative elements with your plate display can make it more appealing.
Consider adding small mirrors or framed prints between groups of plates to add depth and variety in texture.
Shelves can also be used along with plate displays to hold additional items such as small vases or plants that complement your theme.
Care
Maintain your display
Regular maintenance is crucial to ensure that your vintage plate display remains its best self.
Dusting should be done gently with a soft cloth or duster to prevent scratching delicate surfaces.
If needed, remove individual plates from time to time for proper cleaning based on their material specifications—ceramic or porcelain—to maintain their beauty over the years.