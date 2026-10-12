Heard of alfalfa seeds?

Sprouting alfalfa seeds is the easiest way to add them to salads.

Simply soak the seeds overnight and then rinse them twice a day until they sprout.

The crunchy texture of sprouted alfalfa makes it an ideal addition to salads with greens, tomatoes, and cucumbers.

Not only does it add a refreshing crunch, but it also boosts the salad's nutritional profile with vitamins A, C, and K.