When in Bhutan, try these local dishes
What's the story
Bhutan, the Himalayan kingdom, is famous for its distinct culture and traditions. One of the most interesting aspects of Bhutanese culture is its cuisine, which is largely vegetarian owing to the country's beliefs. If you are planning a trip to Bhutan, you have to try these local vegetarian snacks. They not only give you a taste of Bhutan's rich culinary heritage, but also make for a healthy option for travelers.
#1
Ema datshi: Bhutan's national dish
Ema datshi is Bhutan's national dish and is a must-try for anyone visiting the country.
This spicy chili cheese stew is made with local green chilies and cheese.
It is usually served with rice and forms an integral part of every meal in Bhutan.
The dish is known for its unique flavor profile that balances heat from the chilies with creaminess from the cheese.
#2
Kewa datshi: Potato delight
Kewa datshi is another popular Bhutanese dish that features potatoes cooked in a similar style as ema datshi.
The potatoes are simmered with cheese and spices, creating a comforting snack or side dish.
This simple yet flavorful preparation highlights how everyday ingredients can be transformed into something special through traditional cooking methods.
#3
Jaju: Nutritious vegetable soup
Jaju is a nutritious vegetable soup that incorporates local greens like spinach or mustard leaves, along with potatoes and other vegetables.
Lightly seasoned with salt and turmeric, this soup is both refreshing and wholesome.
It serves as an excellent source of vitamins while giving you an authentic taste of Bhutanese home-cooked meals.
#4
Zow shungo: Savory rice pancakes
Zow shungo are savory rice pancakes prepared from leftover rice mixed with vegetables like cabbage or carrots.
These pancakes are pan-fried until crispy on the outside, but soft on the inside—a perfect snack to have on the go or as part of breakfast spreads across Bhutanese households.