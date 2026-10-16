Dhokla: The authentic Gujarati breakfast you can't miss
What's the story
A staple of Gujarati cuisine, dhokla is a steamed, spongy cake made from fermented rice and chickpea batter. This dish is not just popular in homes, but also a favorite street breakfast across Gujarat. Served with tangy chutneys and garnished with fresh coriander and grated coconut, dhokla is a delicious combination of taste and texture. Its lightness makes it an ideal start to the day.
Fermentation
The art of fermentation
The key to dhokla's unique texture and flavor is fermentation.
The batter is left to ferment overnight, which gives it a slightly tangy taste and makes it rise during steaming.
This process not only enhances the nutritional value by increasing the availability of vitamins, but also gives dhokla its signature airy consistency.
Regional variations
Variations across regions
While traditional dhokla is made with rice and chickpea flour, different regions have their own variations.
In some parts of Gujarat, you may find khaman, which is softer than the traditional version.
Other variations may include adding turmeric for color, or using semolina instead of rice flour.
Each variation offers a unique twist on this beloved dish.
Accompaniments
Accompaniments enhance flavor
Dhokla is usually served with a range of accompaniments that elevate its taste.
Green chutney made from coriander or mint adds freshness, while tamarind chutney gives a sweet contrast.
Fried green chilies add spice for those who like it hot.
These accompaniments are essential in making the whole experience of eating dhokla more enjoyable.
Health benefits
Health benefits of dhokla
Dhokla is not just tasty; it's also healthy. It's low in calories and high in protein, thanks to chickpea flour.
It's also rich in carbohydrates, which gives you energy without making you feel heavy.
The fermentation process also makes it easier to digest, and gut-friendly bacteria are good for your gut health.