Bored of plain dhokla? Try these tasty combos
What's the story
A staple in Gujarati cuisine, dhokla is a steamed savory cake made from fermented rice and chickpea batter. This versatile dish can be enjoyed in various street-style breakfast combinations, making it a delightful start to the day. From spicy to sweet, these combinations offer a range of flavors that cater to different palates. Here are some popular dhokla breakfast combinations that you can try for a flavorful morning meal.
Spicy pairing
Dhokla with green chutney
Dhokla served with green chutney is a classic combination that adds a spicy kick to the mild-flavored cake.
The chutney, made from fresh coriander, mint leaves, green chilies, and spices, complements the soft texture of dhokla perfectly.
This pairing is ideal for those who enjoy bold flavors in their breakfast.
Sweet twist
Dhokla with sweet chutney
For those who prefer a hint of sweetness in their morning meal, pairing dhokla with sweet chutney is an excellent choice.
The sweet chutney, made from jaggery or sugar and tamarind, balances the savory notes of the dhokla.
This combination offers a delightful contrast of flavors that can be enjoyed by anyone with a sweet tooth.
Creamy addition
Dhokla with curd
Adding curd (yogurt) to your dhokla breakfast gives it a creamy texture and mild tanginess.
The curd can be seasoned with spices like cumin powder or black salt for extra flavor.
This combination not only enhances the taste but also adds nutritional value to your meal.
Crunchy contrast
Dhokla with sev
Topping your dhokla with sev adds a crunchy element that contrasts beautifully with its soft texture.
Sev is thin noodles made from gram flour and fried until crispy.
Sprinkling sev over dhokla gives an extra layer of flavor and texture that makes this breakfast more enjoyable.
Fruity boost
Dhokla with pomegranate seeds
Adding pomegranate seeds to your dhokla breakfast is an easy way to add a burst of color and flavor.
The juicy seeds add a subtle sweetness and a pop of texture to the soft, fluffy dhokla.
This combination not only makes the dish visually appealing, but also adds a hint of natural sweetness, making it a delicious and nutritious start to the day.