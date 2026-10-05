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How to make a delicious dill stew
Try this amazing recipe

How to make a delicious dill stew

By Simran Jeet
Oct 05, 2026
02:44 pm
What's the story

Dill stew is a delightful dish that combines the unique flavor of dill with the comforting warmth of a stew. This recipe is perfect for the days when you want something hearty and flavorful. The fresh aroma of dill adds a special touch to this simple, yet satisfying meal. With easily available ingredients, you can whip up this comforting dish in no time, making it an ideal choice for a cozy family dinner.

Ingredients

Ingredients needed for dill stew

To prepare dill stew, you will need fresh dill leaves, potatoes, carrots, onions, garlic, vegetable broth or water, olive oil or butter, salt, and pepper.

These basic ingredients come together to create a flavorful base that highlights the unique taste of dill.

Using fresh dill is key, as it gives the stew its signature aroma and flavor.

Preparation

Step-by-step preparation guide

Start by chopping the onions and garlic finely. Dice the potatoes and carrots into small pieces.

In a pot, heat olive oil or butter over medium heat. Add onions, garlic, and saute until they turn translucent.

Add potatoes and carrots, and cook for a few minutes before adding vegetable broth or water until everything is submerged.

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Tips

Cooking tips for best results

To achieve best results with your dill stew, ensure you use fresh ingredients wherever possible. This enhances the flavor profile significantly.

Adjust seasoning according to taste preference by adding more salt or pepper if needed during cooking time.

Allow enough simmering time so that all flavors meld together beautifully before serving hot.

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Serving

Serving suggestions

Serve your dill stew hot in bowls, garnished with additional chopped fresh dill leaves if desired.

Pair it alongside crusty bread. This will help soak up any remaining broth left in each bowlful.

This makes for an even more satisfying meal experience overall!

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