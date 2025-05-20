Chewsticks: 5 uses beyond dental hygiene
What's the story
African chewsticks, a traditional tool for oral hygiene, have been an integral part of various cultures for centuries.
These natural sticks, extracted from certain trees, provide multiple benefits apart from their usual purpose.
With people looking for sustainable and eco-friendly options, the versatility of chewsticks is being recognized.
Here are five cool ways to use African chewsticks in everyday life, beyond dental care.
Freshen air
Natural air freshener
Considering their aromatic properties, African chewsticks can also be used as natural air fresheners.
Just keep a few sticks in a small bowl, or hang them in closets, and they release a subtle fragrance. This way, you can easily neutralize unwanted odors.
It serves as an eco-friendly alternative to the chemical-based air fresheners.
It can be especially effective in small spaces like cars/bathrooms.
Crafting resource
Eco-friendly craft material
Chewsticks make for an excellent crafting material.
Their sturdy yet flexible nature makes them ideal for creating small decorative items like coasters or picture frames.
By adding these natural elements into crafts, one can create unique handmade items while promoting sustainability and reducing dependence on synthetic materials.
Repel insects
Natural insect repellent
The scent of certain kinds of African chewsticks has insect-repelling qualities.
You can place these sticks around outdoor seating areas or near windows to keep bugs away without the use of chemical sprays.
This natural way is not just environment-friendly, but also a safe option for families and pets.
Tea infusion
Aromatic tea infusion
Chewsticks can also be used to infuse teas with their unique flavor profile.
Add a stick to hot water along with tea leaves, and it gives a mild taste which goes well with herbal blends.
This infusion method allows tea lovers to experiment with new flavors while enjoying the potential health benefits of chewstick extracts.
Garden aid
Sustainable garden support
In gardening, African chewsticks can serve as biodegradable plant supports or markers.
Their durability makes them perfect for propping up young plants without endangering the environment when they eventually break down into the soil.
Using these sticks allows gardeners to keep their eco-consciousness intact while taking good care of their plants.