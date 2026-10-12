Africa's waterfalls are a gem for hiking enthusiasts!
What's the story
Africa is home to some of the most beautiful and hidden waterfalls, which can be discovered on adventurous hikes. These natural wonders are not just breathtaking, but they also give a unique insight into the continent's diverse ecosystems. From lush rainforests to arid landscapes, each waterfall has its own charm and challenges for the intrepid traveler. Here are some of Africa's secret waterfalls that promise an unforgettable hiking experience.
#1
Tugela Falls: A towering cascade
Located in South Africa's Drakensberg Mountains, Tugela Falls is one of the tallest waterfalls in the world.
The hike to Tugela Falls takes you through rugged terrain, with stunning views of the surrounding peaks and valleys.
The best time to visit is during the summer months when the water flow is at its peak, creating a spectacular sight as it plunges over 948 meters.
#2
Kalambo Falls: A hidden gem
Situated on the border of Zambia and Tanzania, Kalambo Falls is often overlooked by tourists.
This two-tiered waterfall drops about 221 meters into a deep gorge below.
The hike to reach Kalambo Falls involves traversing through dense vegetation and rocky paths, rewarding hikers with panoramic views of this majestic cascade.
#3
Ouzoud Falls: An enchanting oasis
Ouzoud Falls in Morocco is a beautiful three-tiered waterfall that falls about 110 meters into a river below.
The hike around Ouzoud Falls takes you through olive groves and offers stunning views of this natural wonder from various vantage points.
You may also spot Barbary macaques that inhabit the area, making your visit even more special.
#4
Blyde River Canyon: A scenic adventure
The Blyde River Canyon in South Africa has several waterfalls, including Bourke's Luck Potholes and Lisbon Falls.
The canyon's lush vegetation and diverse wildlife make it a great place for hikers.
The area has several trails, giving you the option to explore at your own pace.
This makes it an ideal destination for nature lovers looking for a serene escape.