You must visit these coastal gems in Canada
What's the story
Canada's coastline is so vast and diverse that it offers you serene escapes from the hustle and bustle of city life.
With thousands of kilometers of untouched shores, these coastal gems are a perfect retreat into nature.
From rugged cliffs to sandy beaches, each of them offers something unique.
Exploring these hidden treasures can be a rewarding journey for anyone looking to connect with the natural beauty of Canada's coastlines.
Enchanted Isles
Haida Gwaii: The enchanted isles
An archipelago off British Columbia's coast, Haida Gwaii is famous for its rich indigenous culture and stunning landscapes.
The islands boast of lush rainforests and pristine beaches that provide a peaceful escape from urban life.
One can explore the ancient Haida villages or hike through the thick forests while enjoying the rich wildlife.
This remote destination can offer cultural heritage and natural beauty together.
Geological wonders
Gros Morne National Park: Geological wonders
Situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Gros Morne National Park is famous for its dramatic cliffs and fjords. The park's unique geological features got it the UNESCO World Heritage status.
From hiking along trails that provide breathtaking views of the rugged coastline, to taking boat tours through the fjords to see towering cliffs up close, this area is perfect for geology enthusiasts or those seeking awe-inspiring scenery.
Coastal rainforests
Pacific Rim National Park Reserve: Coastal rainforests
Located on Vancouver Island, Pacific Rim National Park Reserve features long stretches of sandy beaches lined with lush rainforests.
The park features several hiking trails meandering through dense forests rich in flora and fauna.
Beachcombing along the coast reveals tidal pools rich with marine life, while surfers can be seen riding waves at hotspots such as Long Beach.
This place mixes adventure with relaxation in stunning natural surroundings.
Tidal marvels
Fundy National Park: Tidal marvels
Fundy National Park in New Brunswick is known for its some of the highest tides in the world (since it's located along the Bay of Fundy).
Visitors can witness this natural phenomenon by hiking through coastal trails or kayaking through tidal rivers during low tide periods.
At this time, expansive mudflats are revealed before being submerged again. Tides surge rapidly within hours later on each day cycle throughout year-round seasons alike.