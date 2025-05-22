Explore South America's most stunning waterfalls
South America is home to some of the most breathtaking waterfalls, many of which remain hidden from the usual tourist trails.
These serene retreats make for the perfect escape for those looking for tranquility and natural beauty.
From lush rainforests to remote mountain ranges, these waterfalls are nestled in diverse landscapes promising you an unforgettable experience.
Iguazu Falls
The enchanting Iguazu Falls
Iguazu Falls, on the Argentina-Brazil border, is one of the largest waterfall systems in the world. It consists of more than 270 individual falls and spans nearly three kilometers.
The subtropical rainforest around it houses a wide variety of wildlife, including colorful birds and butterflies.
One can walk around on different trails to get different views of this magnificent natural wonder.
Angel Falls
Angel Falls: World's tallest waterfall
Angel Falls in Venezuela is the world's tallest uninterrupted waterfall at 979 meters.
Situated in Venezuela's Canaima National Park, it drops from Auyan-tepui mountain into a dense jungle below.
To reach Angel Falls, one must take a boat ride followed by a hike through lush greenery, giving adventurers an incredible experience in pristine nature.
Kaieteur Falls
Kaieteur Falls: A hidden gem in Guyana
Kaieteur Falls, located in Guyana's Potaro-Siparuni region in Kaieteur National Park, has a mind-boggling single drop of 226 meters.
It is one of the most powerful waterfalls in the world by volume of water flowing over it per second.
With pristine rainforest filled with unique flora and fauna (like golden frogs and bromeliads) surrounding it, this waterfall gives visitors a breathtaking sight away from touristy crowds.
Gocta Cataracts
Gocta Cataracts: Peru's secret wonder
Discovered only recently by outsiders in 2005, Gocta Cataracts is one of Peru's tallest waterfalls (approx. 771m high) when you combine its two tiers.
Nestled within Chachapoyas region's cloud forests near Cocachimba village, this majestic cascade is surrounded by verdant vegetation rich with birdlife such as toucans and hummingbirds, making it ideal for nature enthusiasts seeking solitude amidst spectacular scenery.