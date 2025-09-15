Flavors of Kerala: Vegetarian breakfasts to savor

Kerala , the southern Indian state, is known for its vegetarian breakfasts. From steamed rice cakes to savory lentil pancakes, these dishes are healthy and packed with flavors. They represent Kerala's distinctive spice blends and ingredients, which is what makes them a hit among locals and travelers alike.

Dish 1 Idli with coconut chutney Idli is a quintessential Kerala breakfast made from fermented rice and lentil batter. These soft, fluffy cakes are usually paired with coconut chutney, which lends a creamy texture and mild spice to the dish. Idlis are light on the stomach yet filling enough to keep you energised all morning. So, if you're looking for a healthy start to your day, this combo is perfect!

Dish 2 Appam with vegetable stew Another favorite breakfast option in Kerala is appam. These are pancakes prepared from fermented rice batter and coconut milk. The edges of appam are crisp while the center is soft and spongy. Appam goes fabulously with vegetable stew- a mildly spiced curry of mixed vegetables cooked in coconut milk. The dish is a perfect blend of flavors, something locals and tourists appreciate.

Dish 3 Puttu with kadala curry Puttu is an iconic breakfast dish made up of steamed cylinders of ground rice layered with grated coconut. It's commonly served with kadala curry, made with black chickpeas cooked in aromatic spices and coconut gravy. Together, they offer you a hearty meal that keeps you satiated until lunch while highlighting traditional ingredients used extensively throughout Kerala.