Lesser-known UNESCO sites in India: A list

India is home to a plethora of UNESCO sites apart from the iconic Taj Mahal and Jaipur City. Many lesser-known destinations give a deep insight into the country's rich history and ecological diversity. These sites are ideal for those who want to discover India's vast heritage off the beaten path.

#1 The Great Himalayan National Park Nestled in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu region, the Great Himalayan National Park is a biodiversity hotspot. Spanning over 1,171 square kilometers, the park is home to several species of flora and fauna, including some endangered ones like the snow leopard. The park also offers trekking opportunities for nature lovers who want to experience its pristine beauty first hand.

#2 Rani-Ki-Vav (The Queen's Stepwell) Situated in Patan, Gujarat, Rani-ki-Vav is an intricately built 11th-century stepwell. It was constructed by Queen Udayamati in the memory of her husband, King Bhimdev I. The architectural marvel is adorned with ornate carvings depicting mythological scenes and religious motifs, showcasing the brilliant craftsmanship of ancient Indian artisans, in a profound way.

#3 Khangchendzonga National Park Located in Sikkim, Khangchendzonga National Park covers an area of 1,784 square kilometers and includes Mount Khangchendzonga, the world's third highest peak. The park's unique biodiversity features rare species like red pandas and snow leopards. It also has cultural significance for local communities who regard it as sacred.

#4 Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park Located in Gujarat, Champaner-Pavagadh Archaeological Park is a treasure trove of historical and prehistorical significance. It boasts of an impressive array of palaces, mosques, temples, residential complexes, agricultural structures, and water installations. Together, these elements showcase a harmonious blend of Hindu-Muslim architectural styles spanning various eras. This site beautifully encapsulates the cultural and architectural diversity that has flourished in India over centuries.