You should add these beans to your vegan diet
What's the story
African beans are a key part of vegan diets, providing a rich source of protein and nutrients.
These beans not only enrich the nutrition of meals but also add diverse flavors and textures.
From traditional dishes to modern culinary creations, African beans have become an integral part of vegan cuisine across the globe.
Here are some staple African beans that can boost the nutrition in vegan meals.
#1
Black-eyed peas: A nutritional powerhouse
Black-eyed peas are famous for their high protein content, which makes them an amazing option for vegans trying to meet their daily protein needs.
They are also packed with fiber, which helps with digestion and keeps you feeling fuller for longer.
Black-eyed peas also contain vitamins and minerals like folate, iron, and potassium.
Adding these beans to salads or stews can amp up the flavor and nutrition of your meals.
#2
Bambara groundnuts: Versatile and nutritious
Bambara groundnuts are incredibly versatile legumes that grow in arid conditions throughout Africa.
They provide a balanced mix of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats, making them the perfect addition to vegan diets.
These nuts are also rich in essential amino acids that help in repairing and building muscles.
Their nutty flavor goes well with soups or roasted snacks while delivering essential nutrients like calcium and magnesium.
#3
Cowpeas: Rich in antioxidants
Cowpeas also stand out for their spectacular antioxidant properties that fight oxidative stress in the body.
These antioxidants play a key role in keeping your health in check by reducing the level of inflammation naturally overtime when consumed regularly with other healthy foods like vitamin C-rich fruits or vitamin E-rich vegetables.
Cowpeas can be boiled or mashed into spreads like hummus.
#4
Lentils: Protein-packed legumes
Globally celebrated for their high plant-based protein content (18 grams per cooked cup), lentils are a must-have.
Available in different colors such as red, green, brown, and yellow, lentils offer unique tastes and textures.
These legumes are perfect for a range of recipes from soups and curries to salads and burger patties, so that vegans wouldn't miss out on essential nutrients.