5 delicious ways to eat radishes beyond salads

A simple yet flavorful dish, radish and potato stir-fry, is perfect for a quick meal.

Slice radishes and potatoes thinly, and sauté them with onions, garlic, and spices of your choice.

The natural spiciness of radishes complements the earthy taste of potatoes, creating a satisfying combination.

This stir-fry goes well with rice or flatbread, making it an excellent choice for lunch or dinner.