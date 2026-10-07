How cloves elevate traditional African cuisine
What's the story
African vegetarian cuisine is a treasure trove of flavors, with cloves being one of the most common spices used. The aromatic spice adds a warm, slightly sweet taste to several dishes across the continent. Here are five African vegetarian dishes that use cloves, giving you a taste of the continent's diverse culinary traditions. Each dish highlights how cloves can elevate flavors and create memorable meals.
Dish 1
Spicy vegetable tagine
Spicy vegetable tagine is a Moroccan dish featuring an array of vegetables such as carrots, potatoes, and zucchini.
The dish is slow-cooked in a traditional tagine pot, allowing the flavors to meld beautifully.
Cloves are added to the spice mix, along with cinnamon and cumin, giving the dish its signature warmth and depth.
Served with couscous or bread, this tagine is a comforting meal for any occasion.
Dish 2
West African peanut stew
West African peanut stew is famous for its creamy texture and rich flavors.
Made with peanuts and tomatoes as the base, this stew also has vegetables like sweet potatoes or spinach.
Cloves add an aromatic touch that complements the earthiness of peanuts perfectly.
Usually served over rice or fufu, this hearty stew is both filling and nutritious.
Dish 3
East African vegetable curry
East African vegetable curry draws influences from Indian cuisine but has local twists with regional vegetables like okra or eggplant.
Cloves are an integral part of the curry powder mix used in this dish, giving it a warm aroma that goes well with coconut milk's creaminess.
This curry is usually eaten with rice or flatbread for a complete meal experience.
Dish 4
Ethiopian lentil stew (misir wot)
Misir wot is an Ethiopian lentil stew known for its bold flavors and vibrant color.
Prepared with red lentils simmered in berbere spice mix—a blend that includes cloves—this dish packs a punch of heat, balanced by the sweetness of onions and garlic.
Traditionally served on injera bread, it makes for an interactive dining experience where diners use their hands to scoop up portions.
Dish 5
South African pumpkin potjie
Pumpkin potjie hails from South Africa's Cape Malay community and is a slow-cooked stew made in cast iron pots called potjies.
These are placed over open flames outdoors.
Pumpkin pieces are cooked with onions, tomatoes, and spices, including cloves, which enhance the natural sweetness of the pumpkin, while adding complexity to the overall flavor profile.