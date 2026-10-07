How cloves elevate traditional African cuisine

Spicy vegetable tagine is a Moroccan dish featuring an array of vegetables such as carrots, potatoes, and zucchini.

The dish is slow-cooked in a traditional tagine pot, allowing the flavors to meld beautifully.

Cloves are added to the spice mix, along with cinnamon and cumin, giving the dish its signature warmth and depth.

Served with couscous or bread, this tagine is a comforting meal for any occasion.