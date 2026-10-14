DIY: How to make papyrus bookmarks
What's the story
Creating Egyptian papyrus bookmarks is a fun way to blend history and craft. This project allows you to create unique bookmarks, inspired by ancient Egyptian art. Using simple materials, you can replicate the look and feel of authentic papyrus. Whether you are a history buff or just looking for a creative outlet, this activity offers a hands-on experience with cultural significance. Here is how to get started on making your own Egyptian-style bookmarks.
Materials list
Gather your materials
To start, collect the necessary materials: some brown paper or cardstock, scissors, glue, and markers or colored pencils.
You will also need some thin strips of fabric or string for embellishments.
These items are easily available at craft stores or even at home. The simplicity of the materials makes it accessible for anyone interested in trying their hand at this craft.
Texture creation
Create the papyrus texture
To get that authentic papyrus look, tear the brown paper into irregular shapes instead of cutting them. This gives a more natural appearance.
Then, gently crumple each piece, and flatten it out again to give it a textured surface.
This step is important to replicate the ancient Egyptian papyrus texture, making your bookmark look more authentic and visually appealing.
Design tips
Design your bookmark
Once you have your textured pieces ready, it's time to design your bookmark.
Use markers or colored pencils to draw hieroglyphics or ancient Egyptian symbols on the surface of the paper.
You can also add borders using string or fabric strips glued around the edges of each piece for added detail and interest.
Assembly process
Assemble your bookmark
After designing, assemble your bookmark by gluing one piece of textured paper onto another piece of cardstock for stability.
Trim any excess edges if required, before adding any additional embellishments, like tassels made from leftover fabric scraps at the top end of each bookmark.
This gives them an extra flair while ensuring durability during regular use.
Personalization ideas
Personalize with names or quotes
To add a personal touch, consider writing your name or a favorite quote in the center of the bookmark.
Use gold or metallic ink to make it stand out against the textured background.
This simple addition not only personalizes the bookmark but also enhances its aesthetic appeal, giving it a unique charm that reflects your personal style and preferences.