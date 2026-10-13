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DIY: How to make tassel keychains
Try this DIY

DIY: How to make tassel keychains

By Simran Jeet
Oct 13, 2026
12:09 pm
What's the story

Ethiopian tassel keychains are colorful, traditional accessories that can be easily made at home. These keychains are not just functional but also a representation of Ethiopian culture and craftsmanship. By making these keychains, you can explore a bit of Ethiopian culture while creating something useful. The process is simple and requires basic materials, making it accessible for anyone interested in crafts.

Materials needed

Gather your materials

To make an Ethiopian tassel keychain, you will need some colorful threads or yarn, scissors, a keychain ring, and glue (optional).

Choose threads in vibrant colors to capture the essence of Ethiopian design. Ensure that the threads are strong enough to hold their shape when cut and tied.

These materials are easily available at craft stores or online platforms.

Making the tassel

Create the tassel base

Start by cutting several strands of thread to your desired length for the tassel.

Hold them together, and wrap another piece of thread tightly around one end to form the head of the tassel.

Secure it with a knot or glue if needed.

Trim any uneven ends to give it a neat appearance.

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Adding attachment

Attach the keychain ring

Once your tassel base is ready, slide it onto a keychain ring through its head portion.

Make sure it is securely attached so it does not come off easily during use.

You can also add beads or small charms on the ring for extra decoration if you would like.

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Customization tips

Personalize your design

To make your Ethiopian tassel keychain even more unique, you can play with different color combinations or add small decorative elements like beads or charms.

These additions can reflect your personal style or pay homage to traditional Ethiopian patterns, making each keychain a personalized piece of art that stands out while still celebrating cultural heritage.

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