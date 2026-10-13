DIY: How to make tassel keychains
What's the story
Ethiopian tassel keychains are colorful, traditional accessories that can be easily made at home. These keychains are not just functional but also a representation of Ethiopian culture and craftsmanship. By making these keychains, you can explore a bit of Ethiopian culture while creating something useful. The process is simple and requires basic materials, making it accessible for anyone interested in crafts.
Materials needed
Gather your materials
To make an Ethiopian tassel keychain, you will need some colorful threads or yarn, scissors, a keychain ring, and glue (optional).
Choose threads in vibrant colors to capture the essence of Ethiopian design. Ensure that the threads are strong enough to hold their shape when cut and tied.
These materials are easily available at craft stores or online platforms.
Making the tassel
Create the tassel base
Start by cutting several strands of thread to your desired length for the tassel.
Hold them together, and wrap another piece of thread tightly around one end to form the head of the tassel.
Secure it with a knot or glue if needed.
Trim any uneven ends to give it a neat appearance.
Adding attachment
Attach the keychain ring
Once your tassel base is ready, slide it onto a keychain ring through its head portion.
Make sure it is securely attached so it does not come off easily during use.
You can also add beads or small charms on the ring for extra decoration if you would like.
Customization tips
Personalize your design
To make your Ethiopian tassel keychain even more unique, you can play with different color combinations or add small decorative elements like beads or charms.
These additions can reflect your personal style or pay homage to traditional Ethiopian patterns, making each keychain a personalized piece of art that stands out while still celebrating cultural heritage.