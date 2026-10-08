Add donkey kicks to your workout for better stability
What's the story
Donkey kicks, also known as Quadruped hip extensions, are a great exercise for improving core stability. This movement, which is performed on all fours, works on the glutes and lower back, making it a great choice for anyone looking to improve their core strength. By adding this exercise to your routine, you can improve your posture, reduce back pain, and enhance overall balance. Here are some tips to do quadruped hip extensions correctly.
Tip 1
Proper form is key
To perform quadruped hip extensions correctly, start on all fours with hands directly under your shoulders and knees under your hips.
Keep your back flat and engage your core muscles throughout the movement.
Slowly lift one leg towards the ceiling while keeping it bent at a 90-degree angle.
Avoid arching or rounding your back during this motion to ensure maximum effectiveness and prevent injury.
Tip 2
Focus on controlled movements
Controlled movements are essential when performing quadruped hip extensions.
Rather than rushing through the exercise, concentrate on slow and deliberate motions that engage the targeted muscles effectively.
This not only enhances muscle activation but also minimizes the risk of strain or injury.
By maintaining a steady pace, you can ensure that each repetition contributes to building strength and stability in the core area.
Tip 3
Incorporate breathing techniques
Incorporating proper breathing techniques can significantly enhance your performance of quadruped hip extensions.
Inhale deeply as you prepare to lift your leg, and exhale slowly as you extend it upwards.
This rhythmic breathing pattern helps maintain focus and control throughout the exercise, while also promoting relaxation of the muscles involved in the movement.
Tip 4
Gradually increase intensity
To reap the full benefits of quadruped hip extensions, it's important to gradually increase the intensity of your workouts.
Start with a few repetitions per set, and slowly increase the number as your strength improves.
You can also add resistance bands or ankle weights to make the exercise more challenging.
This way, you ensure that your muscles are continuously challenged, which is essential for building strength and improving stability over time.