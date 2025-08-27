Fitness 101: Try these bird dog variations today

The bird dog exercise is a go-to for strengthening the core. It includes balancing on hands and knees and extending opposite limbs, working multiple muscle groups. You can modify this exercise in a number of ways to target various parts of the core and make it challenging. With these dynamic variations in your routine, you can easily build a stronger core, improve balance and overall body coordination.

Variation 1 Classic bird dog with a twist Adding a twist to the classic bird dog, ups the ante of oblique engagement. Start in the regular position, extend one arm forward and opposite leg backward. As you bring them back to center, twist your torso slightly towards the extended arm side, before returning to start. This movement challenges your balance even more while targeting side muscles more intensely.

Variation 2 Elevated bird dog challenge Elevating either hands or feet during the bird dog exercise adds an extra layer of difficulty by increasing instability. Simply use a step or low platform to elevate one set of limbs while performing the movement as usual. This variation requires greater core activation to maintain balance and control throughout each repetition.

Variation 3 Resistance band bird dog Adding resistance bands to your bird dog routine boosts muscle engagement by offering extra resistance against limb movements. Secure one end of a band under your knee or hand on the floor. Hold onto it with an extended limb as you perform each rep slowly against its pull for increased intensity.