5 ways to use beet greens in your meals
What's the story
Beet greens, the leafy tops of beets, are one of the most underappreciated parts of the plant in the kitchen.
They are, however, a treasure trove of nutrients and taste.
This article sheds light on five creative ways to use beet greens in your meals, turning them from an afterthought into a standout ingredient in your culinary creations.
Smoothie addition
Boost your smoothies
Adding beet greens to your smoothies is a super easy way to boost your intake of vitamins A, C, and K.
Just throw in a handful of washed beet greens to any smoothie recipe.
Their mild flavor pairs well with other ingredients, adding a nutritional punch without a strong taste.
Stir-fry mix
Create a colorful stir-fry
Beet greens are a great way to add color and nutrition to stir-fries.
Simply chop the leaves and stems and throw them in during the last three minutes of cooking.
They pair deliciously with garlic, ginger, soy sauce, and sesame oil, providing a tender texture and a subtle earthy flavor that enhances any veggie medley.
Salad greens
Elevate your salads
Raw beet greens can add a pop of color and flavor to your salads.
Their peppery taste, similar to arugula, adds a delicious kick to green salads.
Toss them with your favorite salad greens or use them as a nutritious base for added crunch.
A light dressing of olive oil and lemon juice is all you need to let their flavor shine.
Pesto variation
Wholesome beet green pesto
For a creative twist on classic pesto, replace basil with beet greens.
Simply blend beet greens, garlic, pine nuts or walnuts, Parmesan cheese (or use nutritional yeast for a vegan alternative), olive oil, salt, pepper, and a squeeze of lemon juice, until smooth.
This pesto is delicious tossed with pasta, spread on sandwiches, or used as a dip for fresh veggies.
Soup greens
Nutritious soup addition
Fry onions and garlic in olive oil until brown, add diced potatoes, broth, and bring to a boil.
Add chopped beet greens in the last five minutes. Season with salt, pepper, and a squeeze of lemon.
It adds color, texture, and is a good source of vitamins A, C, K, magnesium, potassium, and iron.