How to make delicious fenugreek paratha at home

Fenugreek paratha is one of the most loved Indian flatbreads, owing to its nutrition and taste. Prepared using whole wheat flour and fresh fenugreek leaves, this dish can be made easily and is full of nutrients. Fenugreek leaves are loaded with iron, fiber, and vitamins, and are a healthy part of any meal. Here's an easy recipe to prepare fenugreek paratha at home along with some handy tips.

Ingredients Ingredients required for fenugreek paratha To prepare fenugreek paratha, you require whole wheat flour, fresh fenugreek leaves, water, salt and oil or ghee. The star of the dish is the fresh fenugreek leaves, which lend taste and nutrition to the parathas. You can modify the quantity of salt as per your taste. Oil or ghee is used to cook the parathas on a skillet or tawa.

Preparation Step-by-step preparation method Start by washing the fenugreek leaves well and chopping them finely. Combine whole wheat flour with chopped fenugreek leaves and salt in a mixing bowl. Add water little by little to make a soft dough. Knead well to make it smooth. Break the dough into small balls and roll them out into flat discs with a rolling pin.

Cooking tips Cooking tips for perfect parathas Heat a tawa or skillet on medium flame and put one rolled-out disc on it. Cook till bubbles appear on the surface, then flip it over with a spatula. Apply oil or ghee around the edges of the paratha while cooking both sides till golden brown spots appear.