Make envelopes at home with these DIY techniques
Making your own envelopes is a fun and cheap way to add a personal touch to your mailings, invitations, or gift cards.
With a few simple materials that you probably already have at home, you can start creating unique and stylish envelopes.
This article provides a bunch of techniques for creating budget-friendly envelopes that will make your messages pop without breaking the bank.
Recycling
Use old magazines and calendars
Reusing pages from old magazines and calendars is a super easy way to make envelopes.
Just choose pages with pretty patterns or pictures, cut them into a square or rectangle (depending on how big you want your envelope), and fold away.
It's not only cheap but also good for the environment (less waste!)
Basic materials
Crafting with printer paper
Got printer paper at home? You're halfway there already!
White or colored printer paper transforms into envelopes with a few strategic folds and a dab of glue.
You can make them any size you need, from tiny gift card envelopes to bigger ones for letters.
A little creativity goes a long way. Draw pictures, add stamps, or just keep it simple.
No glue needed
Origami envelopes
If you love origami, why not make a functional and beautiful envelope using the same folding techniques?
Origami envelopes are extra special because you don't need any glue or tape - everything stays closed with just the right folds.
You can find plenty of tutorials online for different styles and sizes, so it's easy to create the perfect origami envelope for your special mail.
Textile touch
Fabric envelopes for special occasions
Fabric envelopes are a beautiful way to add a touch of luxury to any message or gift card you are giving.
Start by selecting fabric scraps from past projects or repurpose old clothes with interesting textures or patterns.
You will need fabric glue or basic sewing skills to put these envelopes together.
Ideal for weddings, anniversaries, or any time you want your message to stand out!
Personalization
Decorating plain envelopes on a budget
If you have a bunch of plain envelopes at home and don't want to spend a ton of money on fancy ones, try decorating them yourself.
Use washi tape, stickers, stamps (you can make your own with potatoes or erasers!), and even homemade stencils (just cut your design out of cardboard) to paint pretty patterns on your envelopes.
This way, you can get super creative without breaking the bank.