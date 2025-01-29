Economical plant-based dairy alternatives in Africa
What's the story
The past few years have seen a worldwide move toward plant-based diets, and Africa is no exception.
This article explores the most affordable plant-based dairy alternatives on the African market.
Emphasizing affordability and accessibility, these options provide a sustainable and wallet-friendly solution for those looking to cut down on dairy without breaking the bank.
Nut milk
Local nut milk: A cost-effective choice
In Africa, people are skipping the expensive imported stuff and making their nut milk at home from locally grown cashews and almonds.
These homemade versions are way cheaper and taste super fresh.
You can also make your own by soaking nuts overnight, then blending them with water.
It's a healthy, delicious option—far better than what you'd pay at the store!
Soy milk
Soy milk: Widely available option
Soy milk is the most widely available and cheapest plant-based milk in Africa.
It's high in protein and can be easily found in most supermarkets and health food stores throughout the continent.
Moreover, it is an affordable and practical option for daily use.
Oat milk
Oat milk: Easy DIY alternative
Oat milk has become a trendy choice for its creamy texture and eco-friendliness.
In Africa, oats are cheap and accessible.
You can easily make oat milk at home by blending a cup of rolled oats with three cups of water and then straining the mixture.
It's an affordable and healthy alternative to dairy milk.
Coconut milk
Coconut milk: Tropical abundance
In Africa's tropical regions where coconuts are plentiful, coconut milk is a fantastic dairy-free alternative.
It's versatile for cooking and baking, or simply delicious as a drink on its own.
Homemade coconut milk is an affordable and healthy option for many households, depending on local coconut prices.
Rice milk
Rice milk: A staple grain alternative
Rice milk, prepared by blending cooked rice with water, is a traditional drink in many African countries.
It's a perfect dairy-free option, particularly for individuals with nut allergies. Although not as creamy as other milks, it is low in fat and super cheap.
Plus, it's a versatile ingredient, often used in both sweet and savory dishes, making it a staple in many kitchens.