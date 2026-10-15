Try these delicious ways to cook edamame beans
What's the story
Edamame beans, the young soybeans, are a versatile ingredient that can be used in a number of dishes. They are packed with protein and fiber, making them a healthy addition to any meal. Here are five unique recipes that highlight the flavor and texture of edamame beans. From salads to stir-fries, these dishes will give you a new way to enjoy this nutritious bean.
Dish 1
Edamame avocado salad
This refreshing salad combines the creaminess of avocado with the subtle nutty flavor of edamame.
Toss together fresh greens, diced avocado, cooked edamame beans, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber for a colorful dish.
Drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice for added zest.
This salad is not just visually appealing, but also offers a balanced mix of nutrients.
Dish 2
Spicy edamame stir-fry
For those who love a kick in their meals, try making a spicy edamame stir-fry.
Sauté garlic and ginger in sesame oil until fragrant, then add cooked edamame beans, along with bell peppers and snap peas.
Season with soy sauce and chili flakes for heat. Serve over steamed rice or quinoa for a satisfying dinner option.
Dish 3
Creamy edamame hummus
Transform traditional hummus by using edamame instead of chickpeas.
Blend cooked edamame beans with tahini, lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, salt, and pepper until smooth.
This creamy dip is perfect for spreading on whole-grain bread or serving alongside raw vegetables as an appetizer or snack.
Dish 4
Edamame pesto pasta
Make a twist on classic pesto by adding edamame to the mix.
Blend cooked edamame beans with basil leaves, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese (or nutritional yeast for a vegan option), garlic cloves, olive oil, salt, and pepper until smooth.
Toss with whole wheat pasta for a filling meal that packs a punch of flavor.
Dish 5
Roasted edamame snack mix
Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of edamame, making them the perfect crunchy snack.
Toss the beans in olive oil, sea salt, and your favorite spices (paprika, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne pepper, black pepper, and chili powder) before roasting at 200 degrees Celsius until crispy.
Enjoy as a healthy alternative to chips or crackers.