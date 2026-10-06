Bet you haven't tried edamame like this
What's the story
Edamame, the young soybeans, are a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can be used in a variety of dishes. They are packed with protein, fiber, and essential vitamins, making them a great addition to any meal. Here are five delicious recipes that highlight the unique flavor and texture of edamame. From salads to stir-fries, these dishes are easy to prepare and sure to please your palate.
Dish 1
Edamame and quinoa salad
This refreshing salad marries the nutty flavor of quinoa with the creamy texture of edamame.
Toss cooked quinoa with shelled edamame, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and a handful of parsley.
Dress it with olive oil, lemon juice, salt, and pepper for a light, yet satisfying meal.
This salad is ideal for lunch or as a side dish at dinner parties.
Dish 2
Spicy edamame stir-fry
For those who love a bit of heat in their meals, this spicy stir-fry is just the thing.
Sauté garlic and ginger in sesame oil until fragrant. Add shelled edamame, along with bell peppers and broccoli florets.
Toss everything in soy sauce mixed with chili paste for an extra kick. Serve over steamed rice or noodles for a complete meal.
Dish 3
Creamy edamame hummus
This twist on traditional hummus uses edamame instead of chickpeas for a unique flavor profile.
Blend cooked edamame with tahini, lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, salt, and pepper until smooth.
The result is a creamy dip that goes well with pita bread or fresh vegetables as an appetizer or snack option.
Dish 4
Edamame pesto pasta
Transform your pasta night by using edamame pesto.
Blend shelled edamame with basil leaves, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, or nutritional yeast for a vegan option, garlic cloves, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper until smooth.
Toss this vibrant green sauce over your favorite pasta shape, along with cherry tomatoes if desired.
Dish 5
Roasted edamame snack mix
Roasting gives an irresistible crunch to these soybeans.
Toss shelled edamame with olive oil, sea salt, and spices of choice (paprika, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne pepper, black pepper, and red pepper flakes).
Spread evenly on a baking sheet and roast at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes, stirring halfway through.
Enjoy as a healthy snack or party treat.