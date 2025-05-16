Simple morning stretches to kickstart your day
What's the story
Starting your day with a few simple stretches can set a positive tone for the hours ahead.
These stretches, which can be done right from the comfort of your bed, will help awaken your muscles and improve circulation.
Gentle yet effective, they are ideal for people of all fitness levels.
Adding these morning stretches to your routine can make you flexible and less stiff without taking much time or effort.
Stretch 1
Full body stretch
Start by lying flat on your back with arms extended overhead and legs straightened out.
Gently stretch by reaching your hands upward while pointing your toes downwards.
This full body stretch helps elongate the spine and relieve tension absorbed overnight.
Hold this position for about 10 seconds before relaxing.
Repeat this stretch two or three times to fully wake up your body.
Stretch 2
Knee-to-chest stretch
While still lying on your back, bring one knee closer to your chest while leaving the other leg straight on the bed.
Using both hands, gently pull the knee closer to you, feeling a stretch in the lower back and hips.
Hold for 10 seconds before switching legs.
This stretch is great for relieving lower back tension and improving hip flexibility.
Stretch 3
Spinal twist
Lie on your back with bent knees and feet flat on the bed.
Extend your arms out to either side at shoulder height.
Slowly drop both knees to one side while turning your head in the opposite direction, creating a gentle twist through the spine.
Hold for 10 seconds before returning to center and repeating on the other side.
This twist helps increase spinal mobility and alleviate tension.
Stretch 4
Seated forward bend
Sit up in bed with legs straight in front of you.
Inhale, then exhale as you reach towards your toes, slightly bending knees for comfort.
Keep your spine long, avoiding rounding shoulders.
Focus on hinging from the hips to enhance hamstring flexibility and calm the mind with this soothing posture.