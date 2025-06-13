How to care for your natural curls
What's the story
While natural curls can be a gorgeous asset, they often need some special care to keep them healthy and looking their best.
Knowing how to handle and style them can make things much easier.
Here are some practical tips for maintaining natural curls and keeping them vibrant and healthy.
From picking the right products to mastering styling techniques, these tips will help you own your curls.
Product selection
Choosing the right products
Picking the right hair products is essential for preserving natural curls.
Go for sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners that moisturize without stripping natural oils.
Choose those that have ingredients like shea butter or coconut oil that nourish and hydrate curly hair.
Avoid heavy silicones that can weigh down the hair and make it look limp.
Wash routine
Mastering the wash routine
A proper wash routine is critical in keeping curl definition intact.
Restrict washing to two or three times a week to avoid it from getting dry.
Use lukewarm water instead of hot water which can strip moisture from hair strands.
Post washing, gently squeeze out excess water with a microfiber towel or cotton T-shirt to cut down frizz.
Detangling methods
Effective detangling techniques
Detangling curly hair requires a lot of patience and care to prevent breakage.
Use a wide-tooth comb or your fingers while the hair is wet and coated with a conditioner for easier detangling.
Detangle from the ends of your hair, working your way towards the roots gradually to minimize the damage.
Styling techniques
Styling tips for defined curls
Styling is key to defining natural curls.
Apply leave-in conditioner followed by a curl-enhancing cream or gel when hair is damp to lock in moisture and shape curls.
Try techniques like scrunching or plopping with a soft cloth to encourage the formation of curls without causing frizz.
Night care
Protecting curls while sleeping
Protecting your curls overnight keeps them in shape and healthy for longer.
You can also use a silk or satin pillowcase that creates less friction than cotton ones do, preventing frizz from forming during sleep hours much better than other materials would.
This way, naturally occurring oils in each strand can be preserved better during rest periods too!