Jollof rice, the iconic West African dish, is a celebration of colors and flavors. Secret African ingredients can take its taste to a whole new level, adding depth and awakening neglected flavors. Working with these elements makes jollof rice an out-of-this-world culinary experience, paying homage to its African roots.

Tip 1 Add umami with locust beans Locust beans (also known as iru or dawadawa) are fermented seeds that are used in a lot of West African dishes. They have a strong aroma and lend a distinct umami flavor to jollof rice. Adding locust beans can take the savory profile of the dish up a notch, making it more flavorful and satisfying. A little goes a long way in enhancing the overall taste without overpowering other ingredients.

Tip 2 Spice up with grains of selim Grains of selim, also known as uda pods or Negro pepper, are aromatic spices from Africa. They lend a smoky flavor with notes of black pepper and nutmeg. Using grains of selim in jollof rice adds an exotic spice element that goes perfectly with the tomato base. Slightly crushing them before using helps release their full flavor potential into the dish.

Tip 3 Enhance aroma with scent leaf Scent leaf, a common ingredient in Nigerian dishes, is a fragrant herb similar to basil or mint. It adds freshness and complexity when added to jollof rice recipes. The herb's subtle sweetness cuts through spiciness while elevating the aroma when steamed/simmered with other key ingredients like tomatoes and peppers.