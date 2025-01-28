Must-read books on medicine in Africa by Ellen Pompeo
What's the story
Ellen Pompeo, while not a real doctor, uses her platform as a beloved TV medic to advocate for global healthcare.
Her passion for African healthcare heroes led her to curate a list of books that "highlight the triumphs and trials of medicine in Africa."
These choices honor the commitment of healthcare workers and the strength of communities across the continent.
Insight one
'Mountains Beyond Mountains'
Mountains Beyond Mountains chronicles the inspiring journey of Dr. Paul Farmer, a visionary physician who devoted his life to combating tuberculosis in Haiti, Peru, and Russia.
Although not specifically set in Africa, Ellen Pompeo recommends this book for its profound message of hope and indomitable pursuit of healthcare equity.
This book stands as a testament to the transformative power of one person's unwavering commitment to global health.
Insight two
'The Spirit Catches You and You Fall Down'
Ellen Pompeo recommends The Spirit Catches You and You Fall Down for its powerful depiction of the cultural clash between a Hmong family and the American medical system over their daughter's severe epilepsy.
This book sheds light on how cultural misunderstandings can profoundly affect healthcare.
While not specifically set in Africa, its exploration of the tension between traditional beliefs and modern medicine resonates globally, including in Africa.
Insight three
'Strength in What Remains'
Ellen Pompeo recommends Strength in What Remains by Tracy Kidder. It follows the journey of Deogratias, a Burundian man who escapes civil war and genocide.
He immigrates to America, pursues education, and eventually returns to Burundi to establish a clinic.
His story is a testament to the power of resilience and education, proving that survivors of war and conflict can become agents of positive change within their communities.
Insight four
'Partners in Health: From Harvard to Haiti'
Ellen Pompeo advocates for Partners In Health (PIH), a champion for healthcare equality, established by the late Dr. Paul Farmer.
PIH has achieved remarkable progress in Rwanda and Malawi, and other African countries by building sustainable health systems.
Pompeo emphasizes that PIH's work, documented in its reports and publications, is "required reading" to understand the power of collaboration in tackling global health inequities.