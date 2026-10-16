Make your inbox easier to manage with email filters
What's the story
Managing emails can be a daunting task, especially when you are bombarded with messages every day. But by using email filters, you can organize your inbox and prioritize important messages. This way, you can save time and focus on what really matters. Here are five practical ways to use email filters to declutter your inbox and improve your productivity.
Tip 1
Sort emails by sender
One of the easiest ways to filter emails is by sender.
Most email services allow you to create rules that automatically sort incoming messages from specific senders into designated folders.
This way, you can keep work-related emails separate from personal ones, making it easier to find important messages quickly.
Tip 2
Prioritize important emails
Email filters can also be used to highlight important messages.
By setting up rules based on keywords or subjects, you can ensure that critical emails are flagged or moved to the top of your inbox.
This way, you will not miss out on anything important, and can respond quickly.
Tip 3
Organize newsletters and subscriptions
Newsletters and subscription emails can quickly clutter your inbox.
By creating a filter for these types of messages, you can automatically sort them into a separate folder.
This way, you can read them at your convenience, without letting them interfere with more pressing communications.
Tip 4
Manage spam and junk mail
Spam and junk mail are inevitable, but email filters can help you keep them at bay.
Most email services provide options to automatically send suspected spam messages straight to the junk folder.
This way, your main inbox stays clean, and you only see relevant emails.
Tip 5
Create custom folders for projects
Creating custom folders for specific projects or clients can help you stay organized.
By setting up filters that direct related emails into these folders, you can keep all relevant information in one place.
This makes it easier to track progress and retrieve documents when needed, without the clutter of unrelated messages.