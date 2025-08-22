Roasted lotus seed recipes you'll love

Roasted lotus seeds, popularly known as makhana, are a versatile ingredient that can easily elevate the most mundane meals. Not only are these seeds healthy, they also contribute a delightful crunch to your dishes. Loaded with protein and low in calories, these seeds are a great option for those looking to stay healthy. Adding roasted lotus seeds into your meals can lend you flavor and nutrition without much effort.

Dish 1 Spicy roasted lotus seed snack To make a spicy roasted lotus seed snack, roast the seeds in a pan until they turn crispy. Toss them with spices like chili powder, turmeric, and salt. This one's a great option for spice lovers and can be had on its own or with other dishes.

Dish 2 Creamy lotus seed curry For a creamy lotus seed curry, cook the roasted seeds with tomatoes, onions, and spices like cumin and coriander. Add coconut milk for creaminess and simmer till the flavors meld together. This dish goes well with rice or flatbreads and offers a unique twist on traditional curries.

Dish 3 Sweet lotus seed pudding To prepare sweet lotus seed pudding, start by boiling the seeds until they soften. Once boiled, blend them with your choice of milk or almond milk for a creamy consistency. Add sugar or honey to taste for sweetness. Not only is this dessert light and fulfilling, it also serves as a perfect sweet finish to any meal without the guilt of overindulgence.