Roasted lotus seed recipes you'll love
What's the story
Roasted lotus seeds, popularly known as makhana, are a versatile ingredient that can easily elevate the most mundane meals. Not only are these seeds healthy, they also contribute a delightful crunch to your dishes. Loaded with protein and low in calories, these seeds are a great option for those looking to stay healthy. Adding roasted lotus seeds into your meals can lend you flavor and nutrition without much effort.
Dish 1
Spicy roasted lotus seed snack
To make a spicy roasted lotus seed snack, roast the seeds in a pan until they turn crispy. Toss them with spices like chili powder, turmeric, and salt. This one's a great option for spice lovers and can be had on its own or with other dishes.
Dish 2
Creamy lotus seed curry
For a creamy lotus seed curry, cook the roasted seeds with tomatoes, onions, and spices like cumin and coriander. Add coconut milk for creaminess and simmer till the flavors meld together. This dish goes well with rice or flatbreads and offers a unique twist on traditional curries.
Dish 3
Sweet lotus seed pudding
To prepare sweet lotus seed pudding, start by boiling the seeds until they soften. Once boiled, blend them with your choice of milk or almond milk for a creamy consistency. Add sugar or honey to taste for sweetness. Not only is this dessert light and fulfilling, it also serves as a perfect sweet finish to any meal without the guilt of overindulgence.
Tip 1
Crunchy salad topper
Use roasted lotus seeds as a crunchy topper for salads. Just sprinkle them over your favorite greens along with nuts or dried fruits for added texture and nutrition. The subtle nutty flavor of the seeds goes well with various salad dressings while giving an extra layer of crunchiness.