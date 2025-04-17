Aromatherapy 101: Essential oils that work wonders
With their aromatic properties, essential oils have been used for centuries to help you relax and feel better.
Here, we introduce you to the best essential oils you can use as a beginner to incorporate into your daily lives and live a more serene life.
Here's how these concentrated plant extracts can calm your mind and body.
Lavender oil: A calming classic
Lavender oil is perhaps the most popular essential oil, thanks to its calming effects. It is commonly used in aromatherapy to alleviate stress and anxiety levels.
The soothing scent of lavender can improve sleep quality by inducing a sense of calm.
Beginners can use it by adding a few drops to a diffuser or combining it with a carrier oil for a relaxing massage.
Chamomile oil: Gentle stress relief
Chamomile oil is another great option if you're looking for relaxation benefits.
Famous for its gentle, soothing nature, chamomile oil can make you feel less stressed and tensed.
It can be used in teas and skincare products due to its calming effects on mind and skin.
Beginners may benefit from using chamomile oil in bathwater or as part of an evening wind-down routine.
Bergamot oil: Uplifting yet relaxing
Bergamot oil provides an uplifting aroma while promoting relaxation at the same time.
This citrus-scented essential oil is said to lessen feelings of anxiety while uplifting mood levels.
Its distinct capability to energize yet calm makes it perfect for meditation or yoga session.
Beginners may use bergamot oil by diffusing it in their living space or applying it topically with proper dilution.
Ylang ylang oil: Balancing emotions
Popular for balancing emotions and bringing relaxation through its sweet floral fragrance, ylang ylang oil is a perfume ingredient that also serves therapeutic benefits when inhaled or applied topically (with caution).
However, as it can cause skin sensitivity issues, it must be diluted properly first before application onto skin surfaces directly.
Use a carrier medium, such as coconut-based lotions, to apply it.