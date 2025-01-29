Etiquette to follow when visiting vinyl record stores
What's the story
Browsing vinyl record stores is a special experience - one that's worlds away from scrolling through digital formats.
However, for music lovers, knowing the rules of the game is key to a harmonious visit.
This article breaks down the dos and don'ts of navigating these sacred spaces with respect, guaranteeing good vibes for all parties involved.
Handling
Handle with care
Vinyl records are fragile and can be easily damaged by fingerprints, dust, and scratches.
When browsing, handle each record by its edges or the label in the center. This way, you won't accidentally damage the grooves.
If you want to inspect a record more closely, ask a store employee for permission to remove it from its sleeve.
Space
Respect personal space
Record stores can become quite busy, particularly on weekends or during exclusive releases.
Respect others' personal space and don't hog aisles or bins for too long.
If someone is browsing a bin you want to check out, either wait politely at a respectful distance or explore another area until they're done.
Conversations
Keep conversations at appropriate levels
Conversing about music with friends or asking store staff for recommendations is part of the fun of vinyl shopping, but loud conversations can be disruptive to those around you.
Be mindful of your surroundings and keep your voice at a reasonable level.
If you're sampling music on store headphones, ensure the volume isn't so loud that it leaks out and becomes a nuisance to others.
Photography
Follow store policies on photography
Many vinyl record stores prohibit or limit photography inside their shops.
These rules exist to protect the store's distinct atmosphere and selection from being copied by competitors.
Always ask for permission before taking photos or videos inside the store.
And, respect any requests from staff not to photograph particular areas or items. It's about respecting their space.
Organization
Leave everything as you found it
Vinyl record stores usually have a method to their madness - everything's organized by genre, artist name, or release date.
When you're digging through records, please put back the ones you've pulled out to their original place.
This keeps the store organized and makes it a lot easier for the next person to find what they want.