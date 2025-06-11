What's the story

Eco-friendly rooftops are changing urban landscapes around the world, providing breathtaking views and sustainable solutions.

These green spaces not only beautify cityscapes but also promote environmental conservation by minimizing heat, cleaning the air, and supporting biodiversity.

With cities booming, these futuristic rooftops give a sneak peek into the future of urban living.

Here are some insights into how eco-friendly rooftops are making their mark across the globe.