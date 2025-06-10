Top snorkeling spots worldwide
Snorkeling is a unique way to explore underwater rivers, unveiling hidden aquatic landscapes.
These natural wonders allow you to witness a plethora of marine life and stunning geological formations.
Be it a seasoned snorkeler or a novice, there are several spots around the world that guarantee an unforgettable experience.
Here are some of the best snorkeling destinations where you can dive into the beauty of underwater rivers.
Mexican wonder
Cenote Dos Ojos in Mexico
Located in Tulum, Mexico, Cenote Dos Ojos is famous for its crystal-clear waters and a vast cave system.
The cenote consists of two main sinkholes that are connected by a large cavern, giving snorkelers an opportunity to explore its mesmerizing underwater formations.
The visibility here is incredible, letting you see intricate stalactites and stalagmites up close.
Icelandic rift
Silfra Fissure in Iceland
The spectacular Silfra Fissure lies within Iceland's Thingvellir National Park. It is among the rare spots on Earth where you can snorkel between two tectonic plates—the North American and Eurasian plates.
The water is glacially fed and so crystal clear that you can see over 100 meters far.
Snorkelers get to float through this rift while taking in views of colorful, algae-covered rocks.
Palauan marvel
Jellyfish Lake in Palau
Jellyfish Lake on Eil Malk Island in Palau makes for an out-of-this-world snorkeling experience, with millions of golden jellyfish migrating across the lake every day.
These jellyfish evolved without stingers due to the absence of predators, so snorkelers can safely swim among them.
The lake's tranquil surroundings add to the experience as you glide through its warm waters.
Belizean sinkhole
Great Blue Hole in Belize
The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize is also part of the larger Belize Barrier Reef Reserve System—a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
This giant marine sinkhole lures snorkelers with its deep blue waters cushioned by coral reefs swarming with marine life such as colorful fish species and sea turtles.
Its circular shape makes for an awe-inspiring sight both above and below water level.
Austrian phenomenon
Green Lake in Austria
Mysteriously beautiful Green Lake (Gruner See) becomes an underwater park during spring when the snowmelt floods its basin close to Tragoss village in Austria's Styria region.
It drowns trees, benches, paths under emerald-green waters up to 12 meters deep at peak levels.
Before receding again come summer months, revealing lush meadows once again. Until next year's cycle begins anew!