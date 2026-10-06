Karoo region of South Africa: A hidden gem to explore

Baviaanskloof Canyon is a part of the Baviaanskloof Mega Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

This canyon is famous for its biodiversity and dramatic landscapes. Visitors can witness a variety of plant species and wildlife in their natural habitat.

The canyon's rugged terrain makes it ideal for hiking and exploring. With its towering cliffs and winding paths, Baviaanskloof offers an adventurous escape into nature's untouched beauty.