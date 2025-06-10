Must-visit volcanic caves worldwide
What's the story
If you are a thrill-seeker looking for a unique adventure, then volcanic caves are the perfect option to explore the hidden wonders of our planet.
From narrow passages to stunning rock formations, these natural lava formations offer a thrilling opportunity to explore the geological history of our planet.
Here's taking a look at some of the most intriguing volcanic caves around the world.
Iceland adventure
Iceland's lava tubes
Iceland features several lava tubes created by ancient volcanoes. These tunnels provide a peek into the island's fiery past and can be explored through guided tours.
Visitors can walk through intricate cave systems with stunning rock formations and colorful mineral deposits.
The Raufarholshellir cave is one of Iceland's longest lava tubes, measuring over 1,300 meters.
Adventurers must be ready for temperatures and slippery surfaces while exploring these underground wonders.
Hawaiian exploration
Hawaii's Thurston Lava Tube
If you are looking for a volcanic cave adventure, the Thurston Lava Tube in Hawaii is a must-visit.
Situated inside the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, this tube was created some 500 years ago by lava flowing from Kilauea volcano.
You can walk through the well-lit tunnel and admire its smooth walls and other unique features.
The rainforest surrounding it is also amazing, with lush greenery and wildlife just outside the cave entrance.
Italian discovery
Italy's Grotta del Gelo
Grotta del Gelo in Sicily is Europe's southernmost glacier cave located on Italy's most active volcano, Mount Etna.
This intriguing site has ice formations that are present all year round, despite being on an active volcano.
However, reaching Grotta del Gelo requires hiking through rough terrain with incredible views of Mount Etna's landscape on the way.
Japanese experience
Japan's Fugaku Wind Cave
Fugaku Wind Cave in Japan, located near Mount Fuji's base in Aokigahara Forest, provides a one-of-a-kind exploration opportunity.
This ancient lava tube remains cool all year round, making it the perfect place to store silkworm cocoons, historically.
Its natural refrigeration contrasts the temperature fluctuations outside around Mt. Fuji.